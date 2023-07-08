Cocaine, the Victorian wonder drug | Wellcome Collection

Today, cocaine has a very poor public image as one of the causes of crime and violence. But for the Victorians it was welcomed as the saviour of modern surgery.

Opinion

Sigmund Freud more than dabbled in cocaine. Some say that the drug had a major influence on his psychoanalytic theories and that he became an addict. Cocaine was also present in, you guessed it, Coca-Cola.

Eventually, however, the substance was made illegal as it became clear that cocaine addiction could be devastating. Unfortunately, organized crime filled the void in distribution, just like it did when alcohol was banned during the Prohibition Era.

One cannot help but wonder if outlawing substances is always the best way to go. Crime will always rush in where money is to be made. And that just leads to more violence, high-level corruption, social injustice, and unease.

In some instances, educating parents and kids about the pros and cons of various substances might be a viable alternative. Psychiatry doles out all sorts of meds that literally alter brain chemistry and function so as to make the initial problem worse if patients go off their meds. So basically, psychiatry is creating a generation of addicts often without adequately warning them about the long-term side effects of consuming a given drug on a daily basis.

But that’s legal, so we rarely hear about it on the news, unlike the recent White House story.