How a deposed Russian princess helped to change the face Russia

This article has been updated and revised on the basis of further research.

I was watching this history documentary about Russia, made back in the days when The History Channel actually did history. I wouldn’t say it is an outstanding doc, and I’ve only finished the first of two DVDs.

But it does offer highlights for those of us with little or no knowledge of Russian history, and I think it’s important to try to understand Russian psychohistory, given that the war on Ukraine is creating such havoc and misery today, not only through the brutal war but also via insidious spies who destroy careers, lives, and the psychological well being of those poor dupes they might marry to bolster their cover in countries targeted for espionage and bureaucratic infiltration.

In the 17th century, Russia apparently was lagging behind the rest of Europe, still stuck in its medieval ways and traditions. Enter a new breed of Russian. A woman and especially her half-brother Peter who wanted to modernize and make the nation the envy of the world.

Myself, I find the woman, Sophia Alekseyevna Romanova, most interesting. For women to rise to power in those days, and arguably still today, they needed to be about ten times smarter than the men around them. So here’s a brief summary of the life of Sophia Alekseyevna, a woman before her time, and whose influence may still linger.

Sophia Alekseyevna of Russia, also known as Sophia Alekseyevna Romanova or Sofia Alexeyevna, was a prominent figure in Russian history during the late 17th century. She was born on September 17, 1657, to Tsar Alexis I of Russia and his second wife, Maria Miloslavskaya, and received a thorough education from the monk Simeon Polotsky.

Sophia’s early years were marked by tragedy. Her father died when she was just three years old, and her half-brother, Feodor III, ascended to the throne. However, Feodor’s reign was short-lived, and upon his death in 1682, a power struggle ensued among the various factions in the Russian court.

During this tumultuous period, Sophia played a significant role. Despite being a woman in a male-dominated society, she skillfully maneuvered through the political landscape. With the support of the Streltsy (a Russian military corps), she orchestrated a coup, removing her younger half-brother Ivan V from power and assuming the role of regent for her infant brother, Peter I (Peter the Great).

On 25 June 1682, less than two months after the death of Feodor III, Ivan and Peter were crowned in the Cathedral of the Dormition as co-Tsars. A special throne with two seats was commissioned for the occasion (now on display in the Kremlin Armoury).[4] While Ivan was 16 years old at this time, his co-ruler Peter I was only 10. Ivan was considered the “senior tsar”, but actual power was wielded by Sophia Alekseyevna, Ivan’s full sister and Peter’s half-sister, for the next seven years.¹

As regent, Sophia exercised significant influence over the Russian government and pursued policies that aimed to strengthen the country’s position. She pursued a policy of expansion and sought alliances with other European powers. Sophia also prioritized the modernization of the Russian military and oversaw reforms in education, administration, and culture.

However, Sophia’s rule was not without controversy. She faced opposition from the nobility and the Orthodox Church, who resented her authority and suspected her of harboring pro-Catholic sentiments. Sophia’s policies also fueled discontent among the Streltsy, leading to a rebellion in 1689.

Ultimately, Sophia’s regency came to an end when Peter I, having reached adulthood, seized power from her in 1689. She was forced to take the veil and spend the rest of her life in the Novodevichy Convent. Despite her fall from power, Sophia’s influence on Russian politics and her efforts to modernize the country left a lasting impact. She played a crucial role in shaping Russia’s trajectory during a pivotal period of its history. Sophia died in 1704 but I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s still influencing movers and shakers today.

