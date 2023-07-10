An entirely overlooked Elton John song that presages so many headlines today

So if you’re a classic rock music fan, you’ll probably know that Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour with an emotional stop in Sweden.

Elton is part of my childhood. I remember sitting in the basement playing our broken-down piano and trying my hand at some of his tunes.

I’d been given the sheet music for the album Caribou and found this song was one of the easier ones to play. Some are pretty tricky, in strange keys, etc.

I was kid, impressionable and in my mind’s eye could really see that “squad car screaming up (the) drive.” And although we did hear about a very small amount of ‘psychological time-bomb’ violence back then, it was nothing like today.

Today I don’t feel safe in my own city, whereas when this photo was taken, we didn’t even bother to lock our front door during the daytime. The milkman (a long gone service) and others would just prance in that open door whenever they pleased. And we were totally fine with that.

Not today. Not today…

“An extremely quiet child” they called you in your school report

“He’s always taken interest in the subjects that he’s taught”

So what was it that brought the squad car screaming up your drive

To notify your parents of the manner in which you died . At St. Patrick’s every Sunday, Father Fletcher heard your sins

“Oh, he’s unconcerned with competition he never cares to win”

But blood stained a young hand that never held a gun

And his parents never thought of him as their troubled son . “Now you’ll never get to Heaven” Mama said

Remember Mama said

Ticking, ticking

“Grow up straight and true blue

Run along to bed”

Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking . They had you holed up in a downtown bar screaming for a priest

Some gook said “His brain’s just snapped” then someone called the police

You’d knifed a Negro waiter who had tried to calm you down

Oh you’d pulled a gun and told them all to lay still on the ground . Promising to hurt no one, providing they were still

A young man tried to make a break, with tear-filled eyes you killed

That gun butt felt so smooth and warm cradled in your palm

Oh your childhood cried out in your head “they mean to do you harm” . “Don’t ever ride on the devil’s knee” Mama said

Remember mama said

Ticking, ticking

“Pay your penance well, my child

Fear where angels tread”

Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking . Within an hour the news had reached the media machine

A male Caucasian with a gun had gone berserk in Queens

The area had been sealed off, the kids sent home from school

Fourteen people lying dead in a bar they called the Kicking Mule . Oh they pleaded to your sanity for the sake of those inside

“Throw out your gun, walk out slow just keep your hands held high”

But they pumped you full of rifle shells as you stepped out the door

Oh you danced in death like a marionette on the vengeance of the law . “You’ve slept too long in silence” Mama said

Remember Mama said

Ticking, ticking

“Crazy boy, you’ll only wind up with strange notions in your head”

Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking

.