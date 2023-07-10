Earthpages.org

An entirely overlooked Elton John song that presages so many headlines today


Me in our old house, pumping out some octaves that many years later would become “Jupiter 7” (click on image to hear)

So if you’re a classic rock music fan, you’ll probably know that Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour with an emotional stop in Sweden.

Elton is part of my childhood. I remember sitting in the basement playing our broken-down piano and trying my hand at some of his tunes.

I’d been given the sheet music for the album Caribou and found this song was one of the easier ones to play. Some are pretty tricky, in strange keys, etc.

I was kid, impressionable and in my mind’s eye could really see that “squad car screaming up (the) drive.” And although we did hear about a very small amount of ‘psychological time-bomb’ violence back then, it was nothing like today.

Today I don’t feel safe in my own city, whereas when this photo was taken, we didn’t even bother to lock our front door during the daytime. The milkman (a long gone service) and others would just prance in that open door whenever they pleased. And we were totally fine with that.

Not today. Not today…

“An extremely quiet child” they called you in your school report“He’s always taken interest in the subjects that he’s taught”So what was it that brought the squad car screaming up your driveTo notify your parents of the manner in which you died
.
At St. Patrick’s every Sunday, Father Fletcher heard your sins“Oh, he’s unconcerned with competition he never cares to win”But blood stained a young hand that never held a gunAnd his parents never thought of him as their troubled son
.
“Now you’ll never get to Heaven” Mama saidRemember Mama saidTicking, ticking“Grow up straight and true blueRun along to bed”Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking
.
They had you holed up in a downtown bar screaming for a priestSome gook said “His brain’s just snapped” then someone called the policeYou’d knifed a Negro waiter who had tried to calm you downOh you’d pulled a gun and told them all to lay still on the ground
.
Promising to hurt no one, providing they were stillA young man tried to make a break, with tear-filled eyes you killedThat gun butt felt so smooth and warm cradled in your palmOh your childhood cried out in your head “they mean to do you harm”
.
“Don’t ever ride on the devil’s knee” Mama saidRemember mama saidTicking, ticking“Pay your penance well, my childFear where angels tread”Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking
.
Within an hour the news had reached the media machineA male Caucasian with a gun had gone berserk in QueensThe area had been sealed off, the kids sent home from schoolFourteen people lying dead in a bar they called the Kicking Mule
.
Oh they pleaded to your sanity for the sake of those inside“Throw out your gun, walk out slow just keep your hands held high”But they pumped you full of rifle shells as you stepped out the doorOh you danced in death like a marionette on the vengeance of the law
.
“You’ve slept too long in silence” Mama saidRemember Mama saidTicking, ticking“Crazy boy, you’ll only wind up with strange notions in your head”Hear it, hear it, ticking, ticking
.
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Bernie Taupin / Elton John
Ticking lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.