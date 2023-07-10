Planning a summer road trip? What to know about two major sources of pollution coming from your car: tires and brakes.

Source: Your car’s tires are swirling donuts of pollution – The Washington Post

Opinion

Don’t let those EV snobs make you feel guilty for driving a good ol’ fashioned oil contraption. Turns out their vehicles might be doing more harm to human health than your Texas Tea machine.

As the above article points out, EVs are heavier than old style cars, trucks and busses, mainly because of the massive battery. So that extra weight means they spew even more rubber particles out into the atmosphere—not to mention the dramatic increase in lithium mining and toxic battery waste that we are just beginning to hear about.

There’s no perfect energy solution. Not yet. So let’s all be reasonable and only buy and use what we need. We don’t need to be taxed through the nose by flim-flam politicians to do that. It’s just common sense.