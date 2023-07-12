EP Today – “Concrete caves with iron doors”

This is a new series. It’s a bit rough but should get smoother and more concise as I get more practice talking live sans edits. As long as I don’t start wearing makeup to look younger, everything should be okay! 😄
How is it we are here, on this path we walk?
In this world of pointless fear filled with empty talk
Descending from the ape as scientist-priests all think
Will they save us in the end?
We’re trembling on the brink
Men’s mighty mine-machines digging in the ground
Stealing rare minerals where they can be found
Concrete caves with iron doors bury it again
While a starving, frightened world fills the sea with grain
Her love is like a fire burning inside
Her love is so much higher, it can’t be denied
She sends us her glory
It’s always been there
Her love’s all around us
It’s there for you and me to share
Men’s mighty mine-machines digging in the ground
Stealing rare minerals where they can be found
Concrete caves with iron doors bury it again
While a starving, frightened world fills the sea with grain
How is it we are here?
How is it we are here?
How is it we are here?
Source: Musixmatch
Songwriters: Michael Thomas Pinder