EP Today – “Concrete caves with iron doors”

This is a new series. It’s a bit rough but should get smoother and more concise as I get more practice talking live sans edits. As long as I don’t start wearing makeup to look younger, everything should be okay! 😄

How is it we are here, on this path we walk?

In this world of pointless fear filled with empty talk

Descending from the ape as scientist-priests all think

Will they save us in the end?

We’re trembling on the brink

Men’s mighty mine-machines digging in the ground

Stealing rare minerals where they can be found

Concrete caves with iron doors bury it again

While a starving, frightened world fills the sea with grain

Her love is like a fire burning inside

Her love is so much higher, it can’t be denied

She sends us her glory

It’s always been there

Her love’s all around us

It’s there for you and me to share

Men’s mighty mine-machines digging in the ground

Stealing rare minerals where they can be found

Concrete caves with iron doors bury it again

While a starving, frightened world fills the sea with grain

How is it we are here?

How is it we are here?

How is it we are here?

Source: Musixmatch

Songwriters: Michael Thomas Pinder