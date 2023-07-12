Johannes Gutenberg (1400-68) was a German inventor usually credited with the 15th century invention of the printing press based on metal movable type. He also developed an oil-based ink that adhered well to the metal type and produced sharp impressions on paper.

Records are scant but Gutenberg likely began printing in Strasbourg (1430-44), seeking to reproduce the religious manuscripts of the day. He constructed a printing press in 1448 with the financial backing of Johann Fust. Around 1455 he printed a 42-line Bible, which historians call the “Gutenberg Bible,” a work respected for its aesthetic charm.

The Chinese had been block-printing with stamps and seals since the Shang dynasty (1600 BC– 1045 BC) but the innovation of movable type sparked a technological revolution that continues into the 21st century. The impact of movable type on literacy – and society in general – is much discussed in contemporary sociology and cultural studies courses.

What you probably don’t hear in these courses, however, is that we’re not really sure if Gutenberg was the inventor of movable type. The uncertainty arose when researchers realized subtle differences between some characters within different printed copies of the same work.

Elaborate computer scans have apparently confirmed that these differences indicate that Gutenberg did not use one indestructible mold but, rather, had to employ some other method to mass-produce copies of a single work. And this exact method is still subject to debate.

Regardless of how it came into being, the impact of the printing press was far-reaching. It enabled the rapid spread of ideas, fostering the exchange of knowledge and the development of science, art, and literature. The availability of relatively inexpensive printed materials facilitated the Reformation, as Martin Luther’s writings and ideas challenged the authority of the Catholic Church and were disseminated widely. The printing press also spurred the growth of the publishing industry and the rise of pamphlets and newspapers, transforming the way information was distributed and consumed.

In short, the printing press facilitated the birth of the Renaissance, where ‘developed’ European nations (Russia was slow to change before Sophia Alekseyevna and Peter the Great) asked new questions and looked at things differently, thus paving the way for the modern era of mass communication.

