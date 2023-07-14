Fallen Angels, Fallen Lives, Fallen Nations

In the popular sense of the term, the idea of the fallen angel refers to a person or a purely spiritual being who freely chooses to reject and, by implication, oppose God’s will.

Myths, stories, and artistic representations of fallen angels abound.

John Milton (1608 – 1674) in Paradise Lost imagines legions of Satanic angels who rebel against God. In Milton’s epic verse, massive wars break out, and St. Michael leads the Lord’s Angels who must overcome ingenious contraptions built by Satan and his fallen army. St. Michael is prominent in the battle but the final victory is attributed to Christ. St. Michael stands aside as Jesus defeats the evil army.

Fallen angels appear throughout Jewish and Christian lore, and some say a similar idea is found in Hinduism. In Hindu Vedas, the asuras are described as benevolent spiritual beings that in later Hindu scripture eventually become demons.

Some believe that the powerful “Sons of Man” mentioned in the Old Testament are fallen angels. Meanwhile, some contemporary writers believe that aliens are fallen angels while others say they are not.

In the science fiction Star Wars films, fallen Jedi like Darth Vader could be taken as a rough parallel to the idea of fallen angels, mostly because both good and ‘dark side’ Jedi possess paranormal powers and psychic abilities.

I think we can relate this Star Wars story to anyone who possesses advanced psychic powers but who uses them deceitfully—say if a white-collar criminal were to come to a democratic nation from a communist country and use their paranormal abilities to spy and infiltrate the target country. The big advantage for the spy would be that the vast majority of the target population would have no idea what the hostile operator was really up to.

Most of us do not possess advanced psi and thus are skeptical that it even exists. Some naive and idealistic citizens of the democratic country might even marry such a “psi spy,” if you will. And that would likely be the worst decision they ever made.

So we see that the idea of fallen angels is not necessarily some abstract idea cooked up by theologians. Instead, these evil agents may wreak havoc on individuals and entire nations if we allow them to.

