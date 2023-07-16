Sunday Soapbox – Faith, action, and judging a tree by its fruit

Hi everyone, time to get back to my Sunday Soapbox. This actually is an old Think Free entry that I’ve just revised and expanded. I thought it would be expedient to start with a quote from Matthew where the idea of testing faith by its ‘fruit’ is explained. The idea also appears in Luke.



From Matthew 7:15–20 (KJV):

“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruit. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.”

* * *

The relationship between faith and action raises some fascinating questions, many of which are overlooked in a world dominated by iPads and internet streaming.

For starters, most religions advocate the necessity of action to keep faith alive. Action, in fact, is highly regarded in Western culture. But the meaning of the term ‘action’ is often loaded with cultural assumptions and, therefore, misunderstood.

We could say, for instance, that Trappist monks are more inwardly than externally active. These monks, belonging to one of the more contemplative orders, believe their internal prayer life has positive effects on other people, just as the great saints believed they interceded for other souls.

So if his beliefs are true beliefs, the Trappist monk is extremely active, but most of us don’t see it that way.

Faith-based action also takes a more worldly form, a form that everyone can easily understand and appreciate. Here I’m talking about charities and goodwill missions that serve the needy.

In most instances, a continuum likely exists between contemplative and worldly action. Moreover, it seems that those disposed to contemplation understand the good works of worldly folk but the converse is rarely true. This, perhaps, explains why in Hinduism the path of knowledge (jnana-yoga) is said to be more difficult than the path of action (karma-yoga). Active people often become hostile and insulting towards contemplatives. And sometimes they can even be abusive.

Along these lines, some orthodox and gnostic Christians, alike, interpret these words of Jesus Christ to his disciples as a warning to keep an eye out for vulgar materialists:

Do not give what is holy to dogs, and do not throw your pearls before swine, or they will trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.¹



No discussion of spirituality and abuse would be complete without calling attention to the opposite situation where charismatic gurus with an abundance of numinous power swamp gullible disciples and, in so doing, are just as abusive toward individuals as vulgar materialists may be to potential saints. The abuse is different. But it’s still abuse. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be a guru, per se. Some people in the world have abundant numinous power but seem to use it to manipulate and deceive. I had a professor like that. It seemed they didn’t use their enhanced insight and transpersonal powers for the good but to actually cheat and exploit gullible students—sometimes in truly shocking ways.

In less extreme scenarios contemplatives and active individuals arguably can keep each other in check, providing, of course, the rules of fair play are observed. By this, I mean that some contemplatives can get smug, lazy, and authoritarian. And a fair challenge or demand from an active person might, in some instances, actually help to realign the contemplative with their spiritual calling—if not perhaps in the way that either party expected.

By the same token, the active person’s inclinations sometimes need to be modified by the wisdom of the contemplative. For if a contemplative is truly focusing on God (and not some strange ungodly power), they should begin to accrue some wisdom that others could benefit from.

¹ Matthew 7:6 NASB

