“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes,” she urged.

Source: Fox Host Jesse Watters’ Mom Gives List of Ways He Can Avoid Losing His Job

Opinion:

I’m a sucker for anything new so turned on the PVR to make sure I got all of Jesse Watters’ Prime Time 8 p.m. opener.

Was it bigger and brighter than his old 7 p.m. slot?

Mmm. Yes, maybe for the first five or ten minutes but then it lapsed into the big old American Stupid that seems to be selling these days.

I actually don’t mind Watters. He’s like a Tucker Light. And Tucker was fun to watch every now and then, if just for part of his show. We news lovers needed someone to fill that void although I’m not sure if Watters is the man.

Kayleigh McEnany would have been good. She’s smart, looks good on screen, and usually has something intelligent to say. FOX tried her out at 8 p.m. and I wasn’t the only one to like her animated interviews. But obviously, she didn’t make the cut. Maybe one woman wearing a conspicuous cross (i.e. Laura Ingraham, who really glowed at 7 p.m. instead of her former 10 p.m.) on FOX is enough for the bigwigs who make these calls. Who knows.

Like Tucker, Watters doesn’t really get Canada which can be a turn-off. Just when you think, “Hey those Americans aren’t so bad,” they can throw a nasty curve ball that gets you in the teeth.

But it’s all tabloid infotainment. I get that. I also get that some Americans are still somewhat xenophobic and self-aggrandizing. But I guess that goes with the territory.

My advice to FOX?

Ditch Watters and get his Mom to do the show. She seemed entirely sensible and I was mildly surprised that Sonnie-boy was trying to get rid of her to fit everything into his live TV time constraints.

“It’s the same at home,” Watters lamented with a smirk. In other words, Mom talks too much and doesn’t know when to shut up.

Well, we’ll see how long Watters lasts. It’s too early to say but my guess is his ratings will be lukewarm maybe even warm but never hot.

His onscreen persona is just too damn dumb to be taken seriously.