I’m taking it a bit easy at Earthpages, enjoying the summer heat that doesn’t last too long in Canada. Researching and developing new skills, hopefully I will bring all that to Earthpages.org within the next little while.

In the meantime, I’m approaching EP Today differently. Realizing that my RSS feeds are somewhat US-biased, I decided to search out the news directly from different countries’ leading sites, along with my many RSS feeds.

There was some overlap, but on the whole, I think you’ll find a few more compelling stories that probably won’t make your local TV news.

If your country was not included today, it may be tomorrow!

Check it out! » EP Today

And if by chance you are curious as to what makes headlines in my humble country of Canada, take a peek at Earthpages.ca