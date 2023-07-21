Meet Theo Baker, the freshman reporter whose stories about suspect research kicked off a chain of events that led the president of Stanford to resign.

Source: Q&A: How this Stanford freshman brought down the president of the university

My happiest university years were probably at the undergraduate level. We the undergrad students suspected some kind of corporate connection with the university brass but most of us just wanted to learn, have fun, and get top grades.

A few activists protested about the university’s alleged involvement with company X or company Y. But little if no mention was made of the prospect of outright criminals posing as professors.

The above-linked story is more about wrongdoing than in-your-face criminality. But my point is, our culture for some reason seems to give the universities a free pass on the issue of corruption and crime. And when the possibility of hostile spies finally did arise, it probably came with a lot of paranoia and racism against the Chinese and those of Chinese ancestry.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m no fan of Xi’s autocracy. But to discriminate against Chinese Canadians or Chinese Americans without evidence, well that’s just b.s.

Same thing with Russians and Eastern Europeans. The vast majority of professors from these regions were fine and honorable.

However, we should not be overly naive when it comes to academia. My guess is a few bad apples take advantage of the relative trust we place in pedagogical institutions.

Smart people are ethical, right? It just follows.

Well, think again.

Myself, I recall meeting up with some graduate studies academics and almost seeing them as a new family. These people are so cool, I thought. They get me and see beyond the ordinary.

Sadly, over time that didn’t always prove to be the case, and I left university with a sense that the “ordinary” was shattered but not in a good way. Not in a way that helped me or my country.

I’m tempted to warn university students at Reddit who ask about how to deal with difficult academic situations and hostile, instransigent professors. But I figure what I experienced is something you just have to experience for yourself. And if you don’t, maybe it’s better that way.