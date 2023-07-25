As artificial intelligence expands across more professions, robot preachers and AI programs offer new means of sharing religious beliefs, but they may undermine credibility and reduce donations for religious groups that rely on them.

Opinion

The future is gonna be weird. But I guess if people from the distant past could arrive here today, they’d see us as weird.

The above-linked article basically cites a couple of situations where AI preachers are compared to human preachers in terms of credibility and ability to generate donations.

Guess who wins?