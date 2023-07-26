This may not seem like a big deal to pampered, priviledged Liberals who haven’t a clue about making a living from scratch. But for the rest of us it’s a real kick in the teeth. Canada still has no access to Google Bard, and some speculate that it’s Google’s way of giving us the finger over the Liberal government’s attempt to tax Google for news links to Canadian sources.

And the Google situation is the best. Meta, who also felt the squeeze from Trudeau’s tax-happy Liberals, just stopped talking. At least Google is still willing to talk and hopefully reach some kind of agreement.

This is a clear case of government meddling getting in the way of private enterprise. For me, to not be able to check out Bard is a pretty serious setback for Earthpages.org.

Of the more than 230 countries and territories that Bard is currently available in, Canada is not among them. Also not on the list are countries such as China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and Cuba. – CTV News

Ouch. We’re being treated like the bad guys.

How long will Canadians put up with this Liberal incompetence?

Not about paying fair share or importance of local news. It’s about Bill C-18’s mandated payments for links, most of which publishers post themselves. Meta stopping news sharing in Canada if forced to pay hundreds of millions for links entirely predictablehttps://t.co/q8RqvdYV9d — Michael Geist (@mgeist) June 7, 2023

Luckily, Pablo Rodriguez, the minister bungling all this, is moving on to become the Transport Minister in Trudeau’s recent cabinet shuffle—a pretty clear attempt to salvage a floundering government with a few fresh faces. So hopefully the newcomer Pascale St-Onge who is filling Rodriguez’s portfolio as Heritage Minister will move things along so Canadians interested in making an honest living can join the rest of the free world in enjoying the latest tools and innovations we so dearly need to be competitive.