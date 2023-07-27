This two-part German language film (with English subs) caught my eye the other day. Dealing with pivotal events in the life of Martin Luther and other leading male and female Protestant reformers, I thought I should take a look even though Protestantism doesn’t interest me too much, other than to say that it’s always been an important counterweight to the excesses of Catholicism.

For those not up on the history, Luther took exception to the Catholic Church’s abuse of “indulgences,” where the Church sold indulgences to apparently release departed souls from their afterlife punishment for sin. This abuse was encapsulated by the phrase:

“As soon as money in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory’s fire springs.”

While this idea was not part of official Catholic teaching, it seems to have been commonly put into practice, much to the ire of the Protestant reformers.

It takes a while for this film to get on its feet. The first few scenes depict Luther, so I thought, as a happy-go-lucky character with a big smile. Sort of like a TV weatherman. He seems one-dimensional until the film progresses and Luther begins to reveal a more authoritarian, sexist streak. While the real Luther apparently didn’t like Jews much for, so he believed, selling out Jesus,* he did try to convert them to his faith. This whole aspect of Luther’s life is conveniently avoided in the film. And this dramatized Luther seems to get a bit less authoritarian as the plot develops.

From my perspective as a person who has studied how the Bible came into being, all the tortures and killings depicted in this film stem from various layers of idiotic religious ignorance. One group holds this view, another that. Each religious person cloaks their naive bias with religious fervor but really underneath is a desire for power and riches often mingled with cruel and perverted sadism. And historically, both Protestants and Catholics have been guilty of this low-level thinking and heinous behavior.

It took the Enlightenment, modernism, and postmodernism to gel into more fluid artistic, cultural, and academic discourses that could then inform theology. Lively debates still continue to this day. But at least the war is simply in ink instead of blood. At least, that’s what we see on the surface. Contemporary Church corruption may complicate the claim that Christian churches are no longer violent. We cannot really know for sure because any violence in a church would be more like clandestine mob violence than the institutionally sanctioned torture and horrid killing we see in history.

On the whole, I enjoyed this film. The production values are solid and the performances, for the most part adequate. It’s no blockbuster but again, if you want to take a little trip to another age, this flick just might do it for you.

* This view has been contested by modern scholars