Faeries are said to be supernatural beings that can appear and disappear at will. They are generally portrayed as living underwater, underground, in a magical forest or some faraway land. Usually smaller than human beings, faeries may be helpful or harmful.

Some faeries apparently engage in physical, enchanted, or ethereal lovemaking with human beings. The ethereal aspect of faerie and human love means the person having some kind of ‘sex’ with the faerie may feel peace and subtle warmth in their heart and genital areas, as they might with an angel’s touch.

A person may inwardly visualize this intimacy as if the mystical faerie is superimposed over their own physical body. Hindu mysticism likewise talks about a mystical superimposition of one soul (or souls) over another* and some Christian saints like Faustian Kowalska say that Jesus ‘inflames’ their entrails.

Various legends and theories try to account for the origin of faerie lore. Some say faeries derive from animistic beliefs in which objects are said to contain spirits. Others see faeries as emerging from a belief in spirits of the dead residing in the underworld. The Celts, especially, saw faeries as beings who fled from invading humans, taking refuge in the underworld. Celtic myth actually tells of various types of faeries, such as the elegant and benevolent “Sidhe” or the more mischievous “Pixies” and “Brownies.”

Faeries have also been suggested to derive from the Furies of Greek (Erinyes) and Roman (Furiae) myth. Taking many forms worldwide, the actual term faery – indistinguishable from fairy – may have evolved from “fay-erie”, an enchanted land.

Christians have understood faeries as the unbaptized and for the most part, do not officially recognize them as agents of God. Some Christians, however, may take a fancy to the idea, just as they might enjoy Greek myth of Marvel superheroes.†

Victorian England enjoyed a rich body of faerie art and literature—this unique style of Victorian art is still popular today, cropping up in illustrated books, relaxation cd’s and many new age and holistic health products. And a more updated Faerie look appears in a good deal of fantasy fiction and movies.

Over the centuries faeries have inspired many stories and legends, such as the faery tales of the Brothers Grimm, the works of William Shakespeare, and the modern fantasy genre. Faeries are also popular subjects for artists and illustrators, such as Arthur Rackham, Brian Froud, and Amy Brown.

Some scholars say the term “fairy tale” is misleading because the beings involved are often not faeries, per se. Putting a slightly different spin on fairy tales, the psychiatrist Carl Jung and Jungians like Marie-Louse Von Franz maintain that the mythic structure of these yarns reflects the archetypal nature of the individuation process—that is, the quest for psycho-spiritual wholeness, as Jungians see it.

* That’s probably how Krishna could have sex with so many women at the same time.

† The Catholic monk Thomas Merton said he found classical myth more entertaining than the Bible, taking the latter on a deeper level. The Christian writer C. S. Lewis also enjoyed classical myth and wrote otherwordly tales such as The Chronicles of Narnia and Out of the Silent Planet.

Related » Avalon