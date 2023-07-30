What separates science from pseudoscience, and what should a scientist be like? Karl Popper believed that the notion of falsification could help answer these questions.

Source: Karl Popper on Falsification: Science vs. Pseudoscience

Opinion

Here’s a good article from an Oxford graduate talking about the Austrian-British philosopher Karl Popper’s views about science and scientism. Popper’s name cropped up in a sociology of science course I took in my undergrad days. He’s one of those academic staples you just can’t miss if spending time and your hard-earned cash in the humanities.

When we perceive something and then a professor or some other mentor tells us about thinkers who asked similar types of questions, it sparks a little light in our minds.

The last time that happened was when a professor at Visva-Bharati mentioned the “Indo-European” languages. I was young and didn’t know much about how the world’s languages evolved. I mean, I had some inkling but we didn’t have Wikipedia back then so my knowledge had gaps. And that simple phrase, “Indo-European” planted a seed of curiosity and arguably recognition, much like we hear with Plato’s idea that knowledge is recollection.

Strong support

For me, it’s most fruitful to talk about scientific hypotheses in terms of their degree of correlation with observed events. Some scientific hypotheses and observations enjoy a high degree of correlation and others may be weak. An example of a high degree of correlation would be, say, you turn on the light switch and the light bulb lights up. Assuming we have a stable power source, sound wiring and bulb, these two events should pretty much always occur together. Put simply, there is strong empirical support that if all the necessary preconditions are met, turning on a light switch will light up a light bulb.

But some say that repeated observations do not give us hard proof. They only give us good reason to believe.

David Hume famously argued that two or more observed events – even if correlated many times – don’t necessarily need to occur together. From Hume and others before him, we might say that turning on the switch does not cause the light bulb to glow. Rather, we have a high degree of correlation from observing past events so have good reason to believe the bulb will light up after flipping the switch.

Hume says we don’t know for sure. And because of that inherent uncertainty, the whole idea of causality is cast into doubt.

Weak support

An example of a weak correlation would be a meteorologist’s weather forecast for the entire week. The weather might happen as they say but particularly after today, there’s a good chance it won’t. And the further down the week we go, the less exact the predictions become. As Shakespeare might have put it, rain becomes shine and shine rain.*

Does anything really cause something else? Or may we only talk about high to low degrees of correlation?

In trying to figure out just what science is, I tend to go with correlation over causality because, in my view, we are limited creatures and will always miss something, some other variable or variables that a given theory doesn’t account for.

Sure, a better theory will likely come along, one that includes more variables. But that new theory is still just theory, and will no doubt be succeeded by something else. And so it goes… an endless chain of limitations, with newer theories not necessarily any better than older ones in terms of getting at the entire truth.

A fictional example in psychology and spirituality

Imagine you die. Your soul leaves your body and suddenly you’re waaaay up there looking down at our beautiful planet Earth. You feel as if you’re on some kind of surreal trip. You just passed and are surprised to find that you’re fully conscious, just as you were on Earth but even more so.

After a while you find yourself on an alien planet, getting to know the inhabitants. You are surprised to find that part of you has always lived there, along with your human self on Earth. Actually, you’re not all that surprised because part of you on Earth felt “spaced out” and “alienated” from time to time. Maybe someone like David Bowie or Robin Williams would fit here.

A psychiatrist may have said you had some kind of “personality disorder” while you were still on Earth, which arguably speaks more to the psychiatrist’s limitations than your true self. You remember leaving the doctor’s office feeling like you were misunderstood by a materialistic jerk. And you probably were, psychologically, socially, and spiritually.

Next, your afterlife self sees the entire universe and it’s about as big as a handbag. You see other universes and are able to walk through time. You realize that everything is connected on many levels. So when you felt spaced out or alienated on Earth you were simply picking up some crosstalk from other dimensions.

Good and bad science

What does this have to do with science?

Well, as I say, psychiatry tends to promote itself as a science but to me, it’s a weak science riddled with limitations, bias, and at best mediocre correlations.

I tried to talk about this at the grad level but unfortunately, a backward professor did their best to cut my career short. I’m still paying the price for that today but one thing that reprobate couldn’t do is force me to stop thinking or writing about this elephant in the room that demands attention.

When big shots like Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau talk about “the science” we need to realize they are treating science more like a dominant religion than as science. Good science recognizes and spells out its limitations.

How often do we see that today?

* Shakespeare was an early critic of scientism as Macbeth says, “Throw physic to the dogs; I’ll none of it.”