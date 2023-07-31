In everyday terms “faith” [Latin fidere = trust] refers to believing in something or someone. “I don’t have faith in the system anymore” the person on the street might say when asked about today’s out-of-control social and economic problems.

In a non-denominational, spiritual sense faith is a type of optimism where we believe in a loving God or supernatural power and that life will work out as it should. I remember once taking a taxi and the cab driver, a Sikh, said out of the blue, “Justice is pure on the other side.”¹

In the religious sense, faith in part refers to believing in a higher power or powers along with a given set of teachings and efficacious rituals.

The Hebrew term for faith (emunah) originally meant trust in God but in the Middle Ages, it came to mean believing that God exists and that Jewish dogmas are correct

For Muslims, faith (Iman) denotes a believer’s recognition of faith and deeds in the religious aspects of Islam. Its most simple definition is the belief in the six articles of faith, known as arkān al-īmān .

Its most simple definition is the belief in the six articles of faith, known as . In Asian religious faith generally means a belief that things will eventually work out and that justice will be served – for good and evil – as a result of the law of karma (India) or the will of heaven (China).

In Christianity, faith generally refers to the belief and acceptance of Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, a perfectly loving, good, omnipotent, omniscient, and eternal Being belonging to the Holy Trinity.

For Catholics, faith is understood as an objective truth and a subjective virtue. “Objectively, it [faith] stands for the sum of truths revealed by God in Scripture and tradition and which the Church…presents to us in a brief form in her creeds, subjectively, faith stands for the habit or virtue by which we assent to those truths.”²

This morning at Wikipedia I found a very interesting segment about how faith can develop over the course of a lifetime. This schema closely follows the work of Jean Piaget, Erik Erikson, and Lawrence Kohlberg. It may be a bit simplistic but on the whole, it fits with my own experience pretty well.

Stages of Faith

Intuitive-Projective: confusion and high impressionability through stories and rituals (pre-school period). Mythic-Literal: provided information is accepted in order to conform with social norms (school-going period). Synthetic-Conventional: the faith acquired is concreted in the belief system with the forgoing of personification and replacement with authority in people or groups that represent one’s beliefs (early late adolescence). Individuative-Reflective: the person critically analyzes adopted and accepted faith with existing systems of faith. Disillusion or strengthening of faith happens in this stage. Based on needs, experiences and paradoxes (early adulthood). Conjunctive faith: people realize the limits of logic and, facing the paradoxes or transcendence of life, accept the “mystery of life” and often return to the sacred stories and symbols of the pre-acquired or re-adopted faith system. This stage is called negotiated settling in life (mid-life). Universalizing faith: this is the “enlightenment” stage where the person comes out of all the existing systems of faith and lives life with universal principles of compassion and love and in service to others for uplift, without worries and doubt (middle-late adulthood, 45–65 years old and beyond).

No hard-and-fast rule requires that people pursue faith by going through all six stages. There is a high probability for people to be content and fixed in a particular stage for a lifetime; stages 2–5 are such stages. Stage 6 is the summit of faith development. This state is often considered as “not fully” attainable.³

