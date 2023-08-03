This former Think Free entry is a mix of material I’ve encountered over the years, especially since graduating. The topic is infinitely complicated so I’ve just outlined some basic areas of interest. Sometimes keeping it simple is wise when the topic is extremely nuanced. Hopefully, this will make a few points and be thought-provoking. It is far from comprehensive. —MC

Most world religions speak of an inextricable link between faith and morality.

For religious believers, having faith is to try to conform with one’s understanding or perception of God’s will which involves striving to make the right moral choices. At least, this is one approach to faith. Another approach is that we can do whatever we want and God will forgive us—providing, some would add, that a sincere attempt to stop sinning is made now or somewhere down the line. A third group believes faith alone will save us, no matter what we do in life. For these believers, good works without faith will not save us.

Whenever this topic comes up I can’t help but think of comparing the Hindu Bhagavad Gita – which advocates killing for God – and the Christian New Testament which advocates radical non-violence. Clearly, the link between faith and right action is not the same among religions. Not at all.

Any discussion of faith and morals will probably include a section on laws. In the Old Testament the Jewish people are faced with a variety of laws, said to originate from God to sanctify the people’s relationship with God.

In the New Testament story, Jesus speaks of two essential laws: To love God and love one another.

Jesus said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. Love God above all else. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”¹

In today’s liberal democracies laws are said to be premised on natural reason. However, their impetus arguably is at least partly supernatural—that is, laws involve an awareness, based on faith and informed by grace, that morality is essential to human survival.

So the supposed separation of “supernatural” and “legal” realms could be seen as somewhat illusory. This modern distinction is not necessarily equivalent to the separation of church and state. Organized religions by their very nature contain not just supernatural but also political dimensions which may actively challenge existing secular ideals and laws—e.g. abortion, right-to-life, and LGBTQ issues.

Related » Faith and Action, Faith and Reason

¹ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Commandment