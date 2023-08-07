Faith and reason are like two wings on which the human spirit rises to the contemplation of truth; and God has placed in the human heart a desire to know the truth ~ John Paul II ¹

Many see faith and reason as two fundamentally different approaches to life falling on opposite ends of the cognitive spectrum. However, faith and reason work together, whether or not we’re intellectually liberated enough to appreciate that process.

Some place their faith in reason instead of God or a higher power, and in so doing make a god out of reason.

For most world religions, faith is primary to reason. In Catholic theology, faith is a supernatural virtue whereas reason is said to be a natural power. For Catholics and many others, faith and reason involve truth and need not conflict.

However, not a few individuals who have been indoctrinated by cultic, religious, or scientific teaching desperately cling to a misplaced faith by believing in things that are not true or, perhaps, harmfully facile. Similarly, some self-professed ‘thinkers’ are trapped by their faulty logic, tainted with bias.

In the best-case scenario, faith and reason strive to be harmonious. Ideally, we test hypotheses keeping our theories and beliefs open to revision. For some, however, faith and reason can be discordant. This might arise from a wounded psyche that needs to cling to some kind of certainty in order to deal with pain. That approach can work for a while. For some, it’s a lifelong strategy. But for others, clinging to rubbishy ideas is recognized as neurotic and they move on to bigger and brighter things.

The Hungarian-born Arthur Koestler (1905-83) believed that unwieldy linkages among cognitive faculties (such as faith and reason) result from conflicting evolutionary additions to the human brain that hastily and randomly appeared—instead of through a process of intelligent design.²

To me, that’s a somewhat misguided approach and I think it is relevant to note that as an advocate of euthanasia, Koestler and his third wife, Cynthia née-Jeffries, committed double suicide in 1983 after Arthur developed a terminal illness.³

Koestler and others’ view of evolution as a series of chance happenings is no more subject to empirical verification than a position that accepts inconsistency and conflict as steps in a spiritual journey leading to increased integration. In fact, for those open to grace, the idea of intelligent design appears more plausible – if still limited – than the belief in evolutionary randomness.

But like horses with blinkers or perhaps anteaters with their noses stuck to the ground, hardheads who deify “chance” seem unable to see or appreciate anything else. Sometimes these people go to their graves without changing and other times, as with St. Paul, something dramatic happens that utterly transforms their perspective and way of being in the world.

