We’re still locked out of Google Bard up here in Canada. Many say it’s Google’s way of giving the Canadian government the proverbial finger over its attempt to tax Google for news links to Canadian news outlets. Meta, too, has followed suit. It has begun blocking Canadian news links for users in Canada.

How many times have we seen small fish trying to nibble away at big fish?

Canada has long been psychologically inflated with a false sense of self-importance. At least, the liberal government has. Instead of rescinding the carbon tax when international inflation skyrocketed, Trudeau insisted that Canada be a ‘world leader’ in the fight against climate change.

The only problem with this heroic b.s. is that nobody cares outside of Canada. We’re not on the radar in the USA. My American connections repeatedly tell me this. As for other countries? The question I usually hear is “What does Canada do anyhow?”

Yes, we’re a nation of naive dreamers. We have next to no international power and it’s about time Trudeau and his liberals came down from their fanciful perch and realized this.

Why does it matter?

It matters because real flesh and blood Canadians are suffering from Trudeau’s flights of fancy. Justin may enjoy playing the role of a “Green Messiah” but everyday Canadians are paying dearly for his self-serving fantasy.

Homelessness and violent crime are out of control. What was once a good, decent place to live has become an attractive spot for shady white-collar criminals. These folks may speak several languages and impress the average unilingual or perhaps bilingual Canadian. But underneath the veneer of sophistication lurk wolves in sheep’s clothing.

How the hell do Canadians think organized crime is organized after all? The masterminds are not the street punks, killing each other over turf wars. No, the evil geniuses are those polished white-collar crooks whose immoral activity trickles down to the street in a rain of bullets.

Even if nobody around the world cares, doesn’t Trudeau’s carbon tax still make a difference?

Not really. Not in any statistically significant way. Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions are about 1.5 % of all global emissions. We just don’t have an industrial presence. The big emitters are China, EU, India, Russia, and the USA.

Okay, but what about internet links? Shouldn’t Canadian journalism be protected?

From my experience protectionism breeds mediocrity at best. Taxing corporations and consumers and telling people what they should like doesn’t work. People know what they like. And it’s up to Canadians to provide those goods and services in a free and open market. In short, we need to be competitive, not communist.

If someone links to Earthpages.org, I wouldn’t dream of asking them for money. Links to Earthpages boost traffic. It’s obvious from the stats. If CNN or FOX happens to mention Earthpages, our stats skyrocket for a day or two.

Also, I wouldn’t want to feel compelled to link back to those linking to me. I don’t do that if other creators request some kind of reciprocal link arrangement. It’s too creepy.

The key here is free enterprise. Free. Free. Free.

Has Trudeau forgotten what the word “free” means?

Or did he ever know?

The Three C’s – Let’s get rid of them!

Please Canadians. Let’s avoid voting this intellectual pauper posing as a prince back for another term of office. We need to step up and be the country we can be before drowning in the three C’s of Corrupt Criminal Communism.