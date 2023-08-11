Those in favor of capitalism often say that communism breeds mediocrity at best and stagnation and widespread poverty at worst. This outlook may have changed with the rise of China as a world player, but Chinese “communism” as described by some popular media figures is not the kind of communism that Marx envisioned.

Regardless of how it panned out in world history, the founders of the communist ideology did offer a thought-provoking – if biased and pessimistic – criticism of capitalist society.

False Consciousness

One of those criticisms involves the idea of false consciousness. “False consciousness” is rooted in Karl Marx‘s theory but the term first appears in a letter written by his German comrade, Friedrich Engels.¹

“False consciousness” outlines a situation in which individuals or groups within a society hold beliefs, values, or ideologies contrary to their own best interests. The term suggests that certain social, economic, and political structures can manipulate people’s perceptions, leading them to misunderstand their own circumstances and accept a dominant ideology that perpetuates inequality and exploitation.

Marxists argue that false consciousness emerges as a result of the unequal distribution of power and resources within a capitalist society. Workers, for example, might develop a false sense of loyalty to their employers or accept the prevailing economic system, even though it may contribute to their own subjugation and financial hardship. This can occur due to several factors, including the influence of media, education, and cultural institutions that reinforce the ruling class’s perspectives.

False consciousness is considered a barrier to social change and revolutionary action. In Marxist thought, individuals who are under the sway of false consciousness are less likely to recognize their common interests with others who share similar socioeconomic conditions. This hinders their ability to unite and challenge the status quo. Instead of pursuing their own emancipation, those suffering from false consciousness may unwittingly support policies or systems that perpetuate their own exploitation.

Born in the USA

With regard to contemporary society, neo-Marxists often say the distortion of actual social conditions is largely affected by ads, the entertainment industry, and the mass media. So neo-Marxists would say that a song like, for instance, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” stirs up patriotic emotions among workers who happily trudge out to the factory to make products for company owners who reap obscene profits from their hard labor. Those very same factory workers save money so they can buy “American-made” trucks to feel patriotic and proud to belong to the ‘best’ version of our world that history has yet to provide.

Critics of the concept of false consciousness argue that it can be overly deterministic and reductionist, as it simplifies complex human motivations and choices. Additionally, they suggest that individuals might genuinely hold differing opinions and that labeling these as “false consciousness” can undermine the diversity of perspectives within a given society. In a word or two, some critics would say that the idea of false consciousness is condescending crap.

Indeed, some thinkers see false consciousness as a concept served up by patronizing social theorists who wrongly believe something like:

We, intelligent theorists, know what ordinary people want better than they, themselves, do.

Michel Foucault

Others like Michel Foucault question the very notion of class and the social dynamic it implies. For Foucault, the ideas of false consciousness and class-based oppression upon which it allegedly rests contain far too many simplifications and faulty constructs to describe what’s really happening.

For Foucault, the struggle isn’t only about two main groups of company owners and workers; instead, it’s a complicated, ever-changing web of social discourses, practices, and power relationships.²

Despite these criticisms, the idea of false consciousness remains influential in discussions about ideology, power dynamics, and social change. It underscores the importance of critical awareness and the need for individuals to examine the underlying forces that shape their beliefs and actions.

¹ See “Letter to Franz Mehring, July 14, 1893″ in Marx and Engels Correspondence trans. Donna Torr, International Publishers: 1968.

² The Foucauldian perspective has its own shortcomings, particularly regarding its simplistic view of power. Foucault may talk about people who believe in the power of God or the power of Love but he doesn’t seem to see these as key agencies.

