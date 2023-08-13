Fasting is the practice of voluntarily abstaining from consuming food and, in some cases, beverages for a defined period. It has been around for centuries across various cultures and holds both religious and health-related significance.

Generally speaking, fasting seems to take five main forms.

Communal religious

The first type is found in most traditional religions where specific calendar days or portions of days are set aside for fasting. This type of fasting helps to honor and personally identify with a religious figure, past events within a religion, or challenged people for whom the religion expresses concern—e.g. the poor.

Fasting on specific calendar days is also said to bring one closer to God. This kind of regular fast sets up the proper conditions for atonement and the expression of gratitude. And some religious people fast to commemorate the dead; that is, mourning and fasting go hand in hand with many faith traditions.

Individual religious

Another type of fasting is found in organized religions, particularly Catholicism, where a spiritual aspirant such as a nun or monk obtains special permission from a superior to fast in order to mortify natural desires and become closer to God. This arguably isn’t so different from fasting on predetermined calendar days, except that it’s an individual instead of a communal fast.

Mystics, saints and seers

A third type of fasting occurs in other less conventional forms of spirituality, such as shamanism and Asian mysticism. Here the practitioner, usually a Shaman, Lama or Guru takes it upon him or herself to abstain from eating to repel or purge evil spirits, become cleansed of spiritual pollution, and in the process, attain higher levels of awareness.

Fasting in this instance is usually regarded as a sacrifice that benefits a teacher-healer. It also enables the teacher-healer to better assist other souls still fettered by ignorance and sin.

This healer-disciple approach is not entirely different from Christian teaching and practice. Just as Indian gurus claim to pick up the bad karma of their disciples, advanced Christian saints like Faustina Kowalska fasted regularly and believed that she “took the sins” of others not living in a state of grace.

In the New Testament Jesus says some demons can only be purged through a combination of prayer and fasting.

But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting (Matthew 17:21).

Notably, the Christian saint does not take personal responsibility while interceding for others. All glory and honor is always given to God. By way of contrast, some non-Christian traditions envision a guru or teacher as equal to God or God on Earth.

Medical/scientific

A fourth contemporary type of fasting is found when special (usually berry) drinks are taken within a proscribed plan to apparently improve one’s health and sense of well-being. This type of medical/scientific fasting arguably is not qualitatively different from more spiritually-based fasts.

But the conceptual framework concerning cause and effect differs among modern and traditional fasts. The contemporary medical fast emphasizes physiology, health and biological cleansing, while traditional fasts look to spiritual powers, self-discipline and the purification of the soul.

Political

A fifth type of fasting is political, usually but not always with religious overtones. These types of fasts, also known as hunger strikes, are taken to draw attention to a severe social problem or perceived injustice. In some instances, force-feeding by authorities can be a legal procedure.¹

While Earthpages is not a healthcare blog and usually compares, contrasts, and synthesizes different perspectives instead of advocating a given path, the following words of caution from both ChatGPT and MS Bing AI should be heeded.

ChatGPT

Many people are drawn to fasting for its potential health benefits. Research suggests that fasting can promote weight loss by creating a calorie deficit and improving metabolic efficiency. Additionally, fasting may enhance insulin sensitivity, potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Fasting has also been linked to cellular repair processes and the activation of autophagy, a mechanism through which the body eliminates damaged cells.

Various fasting approaches have gained popularity, such as the 16/8 method (16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window) and the 5:2 diet (eating normally for five days and drastically reducing calorie intake for two non-consecutive days).

However, fasting is not suitable for everyone. Individuals with certain medical conditions, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and those with a history of eating disorders should approach fasting with caution and consult a healthcare professional. Prolonged or extreme fasting can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, and other health risks.

It’s important to approach fasting with a balanced perspective, considering individual needs and preferences. While some people may find benefits from incorporating fasting into their routine, others might achieve similar health outcomes through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity. Before embarking on a fasting regimen, it’s wise to seek guidance from a healthcare provider to ensure it aligns with one’s overall well-being.

MS BING

Fasting is a practice that involves abstaining from some or all foods and drinks for a set period of time. There are different types of fasting, such as alternate-day fasting, 5:2 fasting, and daily time-restricted fasting. Fasting may have several health benefits, such as promoting blood sugar control, reducing inflammation, enhancing heart health, boosting brain function, and aiding weight loss. Fasting may also protect against some chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. However, fasting is not suitable for everyone and may cause some side effects, such as hunger, fatigue, insomnia, nausea, and headaches. Therefore, it is important to consult with your doctor before starting any fasting regimen.

