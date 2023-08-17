Continuing on with my mini staycation, here’s a soundtrack with a keyboard melody/riff written in the late 80s/early 90s on a Yamaha porta-synth.

The image is from Stable Diffusion, which I outlined yesterday. Since then there seems to be a massive upgrade, the site now being called Stable DIffusion XL. You can see this image – “woman falling through space in vector graphics style” – is so much better than what I came up with yesterday. And you can save in PNG instead of JPG.

Check it out. Not sure if this is a permanent change or just the result of less traffic at the website: https://stablediffusionweb.com/#demo