The need for a “corps of depth healers”.

Source: Depth Psychology for Social Healing | Psychology Today

Opinion

Whenever I see articles like this I take a raincheck. You’d think since my Ph.D. dealt with Carl Jung, one of the foremost “depth healers” of the 20th century I’d be stoked to devour articles like this. Problem is, I’ve moved on, just as the piece advocates.

On second thought, maybe it’s not entirely fair to say I’ve moved on but I certainly have evolved. I do like Jung’s concept of numinosity which he developed from the Latin term, numen and Rudolf Otto’s usage. Also, my Ph.D. was all about synchronicity, another Jungian term not entirely different from the religious idea of the sign.

However, one of the shortcomings of the above-linked piece is that it overlooks the subtler aspects of what some see as spiritual warfare and reconciliation.

It’s arguably simplistic to say “We need to become depth healers” because so many folks don’t give a damn about the notion of the “collective unconscious” or “the shadow.” They may enjoy movies and TV shows that stimulate their inner yearnings but that’s about as far as it goes. They don’t really take notice of what’s brewing inside themselves, seeming to live on the surface, seeking thrills from everyday distractions like shopping and, in some cases, churchgoing. These surfers of surface reality tend to play out their complexes, largely projecting their own hangups onto others whom they see as the bad ones.

It’s never themselves who think or act out evil impulses, right?

That kind of shallow hypocrisy is a huge but not insurmountable barrier to personal, social and spiritual progress. On this point, I agree with the above-linked author. But as I say, I don’t see most people reaching some kind of ‘tipping point.’ Instead, they’ll probably just live out their lives, growing ‘horizontally,’ if you will, acquiring more stuff and worldly responsibilities but not ‘vertically’ with enriched inner, spiritual awareness.

Instead of calling for some pie-in-the-sky group paradigm shift, I think it’s far more prudent to fine-tune our own approach when dealing with ‘horizontal’ growth types. By way of analogy, a fisherperson doesn’t ask fish to jump in the net. Rather, she or he learns how to fish, and to do so effectively. Ask any fisherperson and they’ll tell you that noise is a no-no when out in a skiff trying to catch a fish.

And the above-linked article, as well-meaning as it may be, seems a tad ‘noisy’ in that it lacks the kind of subtlety and creativity that really makes a difference when trying to guide others to a greater awareness of themselves and ultimately God.

I find that shortcoming with a lot of depth psychology articles. So while figures like Freud and Jung might be useful starting points, we need to move on to better see what’s really happening and thus be truly effective.