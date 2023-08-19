Two brothers struggle with their tax debts to Rome while a woman in the Red Quarter wrestles with her demons.

Nicodemus questions Mary Magdeline after she’s been cleansed of several demons by Christ

A Catholic friend mentioned this free series a while back. Without really looking at it I figured it would be sort of hokey, with second-rate actors and low production values. After all, it’s free, right? Can anything be any good if it doesn’t cost a small fortune to stream on one of the leading providers?

So I respectfully bookmarked the series and didn’t check it out until after seeing it on one of those regular TV spirituality channels. The episode I saw on TV was about The Wedding Feast at Cana and much to my surprise it didn’t look so bad. Parts of it actually looked okay so I set the PVR to record the entire series.

Last night I realized that the show I saw on TV is the same show my friend mentioned—The Chosen.

It can take me a while, sometimes… 😊

Now I’m on Season 1 Episode 4 and must say, it’s putting me in a different headspace when I watch. A good headspace.

So far I think Mary Magdalene and Nicodemus are the most convincing. But Jesus is fine. Not quite how I envision him but that’s of secondary importance.

The Chosen‘s fictionalized backstories are not too far-fetched and help to flesh out how life may have been for ordinary people back in Biblical times. Perhaps the clothing is just a bit too fresh. I imagine people wore the same stuff for quite a while back then and weren’t obsessed with having ‘fresh off the rack’ clothes. But on that point, I can’t be sure.

Anyhow, glad to have found something to watch and with a free price tag. Viewers can contribute if they want but that’s optional.

Check it out and see if it works for you!

 

 