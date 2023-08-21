This article presents the Greek influence on the genre of Matthew’s text. Greek and Roman tragedy is examined, from which the five basic elements of tragedy are identified. A brief examination of the characters in the Matthean text is done to

Source: (99+) The influence of Greek drama on Matthew’s Gospel. First published: HTS Teologiese Studies/ Theological Studies 70(3), Art. #2024, 9 pages. http:// dx.doi.org/10.4102/hts. v70i3.2024 | Paul McCuistion – Academia.edu

Opinion

This may be a bit too detailed for the average reader but it is interesting.

So many people talk about the Bible as “God’s Word” but when pressed as to just what they mean they give a blank stare and can’t explain. Reading the Bible or buying merch sprinkled with Bible verses makes them feel good, and that’s enough for them. Rightly or wrongly, these folks probably associate that good feeling with the belief that the Bible is true and infallible.

I am not saying the Bible is not God’s word. But I think if we have a belief we should be able to articulate why we hold that belief.

In the face of recent scholarship suggesting a massive amount of cultural and political influence in the Bible, one argument saving the idea that the Bible is “God’s Word” goes as follows:

True, there appears to be a lot of cultural and political input in the “Word.” It didn’t just drop down from heaven into the mind of the authors. In fact, many scholars say most biblical authors are not who they claim to be and some copied from others. Moreover, some of the biblical characters likely never existed as a single person but represent a group or a group aspiration—e.g. Moses. But God is aware of all that and providentially steered the Bible to take its current form (even if different Churches exclude and include different biblical books in their ‘standard’ Bibles).

The idea of Greek literature influencing the New Testament is nothing new. I have a dusty old paperback up in my room, published in the 50s or 60s that deals with the topic.

After looking over the above-linked piece about the Greek influence on Matthew the word “debates” stood out most.

One reason biblical scholarship is usually so weak is that it hinges on the assumptions and expectations of the scholar in question. There’s so much bias, it’s not funny. So in this instance, the word “debates” is hardly surprising. Still, I think it’s better to debate – that is, hear out one’s opponents – rather than dogmatically believe without any solid reason to believe.

What do you think?