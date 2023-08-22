The UN-approved plan will proceed despite opposition from locals and neighbouring countries.

Source: Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan to release treated water in 48 hours – BBC News

Opinion

Funny how the ‘green’ people so hepped up on electric vehicles are not freaking out over this. No, it’s the local fishermen and neighboring nations that are most concerned—the real people who likely will suffer the consequences.

As I’ve said many times, usable electricity does not come out of the sky like some magical thunderbolt from Thor. Nope. It needs to be generated. And one of the biggest sources of generation is nuclear power.

Sadly, nuclear waste remains radioactive for many years. It’s not feasible to blast it into space, as some had hoped because it’s too voluminous and heavy.

So now local fishermen are not only worried about fish but also how their product will be avoided by the rest of the world. As for the rest of us? It won’t take long for that nuclear waste to permeate the entire ocean.

When I was a student in India, a place prone to power outages, a Japanese person I met said with some pride that they never had blackouts in Japan. But that pride was misguided. A 2011 earthquake changed everything. Suddenly the once-proud Japan was scrambling to minimize another nuclear disaster.

So before EV drivers and those supporting massive mining projects for EV batteries get too detached from reality, let’s remember that pretty much all manmade energy has its pros and cons. Like most things in life, it’s a question of balance.