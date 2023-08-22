This came after not playing guitar for quite some time. The cold and dry Canadian winters make the instrument’s ‘action’ worse. Guitarists will understand. Summer is when I usually pull out my axe and sing a bit. Always nice to come back to it. Although I enjoy making electronic music I also have a pretty strong folkie side. It’s good to have both. A nice balance.🙂

Video has optional subs… view on YouTube if too small to read here.

Source: Walkin’ down that old dusty road – YouTube – Just My Stuff