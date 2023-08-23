The phenomenon of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) has attracted public attention and scientific scrutiny for decades.



In 2023, several new reports of UFO sightings emerged from different parts of the world, raising questions about their nature and origin. Here are some of the most recent cases documented by credible sources.

The US National Intelligence office released a declassified report on UFO sightings by US troops, revealing hundreds of new cases. The report said that encounters with UFOs occured in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting concern for safety and national security. Of the 510 reported sightings, 171 remained uncharacterised and unattributed, and some appeared to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.

A team of extra-terrestrial researchers from UFO Identified visited Bolton, UK, following a report of a brilliant, very bright turquoise ball of light coming down at a 45-degree angle from the sky. The researchers interviewed the witness, who said the object was silent and moved rapidly. They also analyzed the video footage and concluded that the object was not a drone, meteor or satellite.

A commercial airline pilot shared videos of strange UFO sightings in the skies over the US. The pilot said that he had seen multiple objects flying at high speeds and changing directions in ways that defied physics. He also said he had contacted air traffic control and other pilots, but none of them could confirm or explain what he saw.

These are just some examples of recent UFO sightings reported in 2023. While many sightings can be explained by natural or human-made phenomena, others remain a mystery that challenges our understanding of reality. As Nasa’s UAP team chair David Spergel said, there is a need for high-quality data to address important questions about UFOs/UAPs.