According to CBC News, Google has removed Canadian news content from its search, news and discover products after a new bill meant to compensate media outlets has received royal assent. The move to pull news from the world’s most popular search engine is having a devastating impact on smaller Canadian media outlets, which often depend on third parties like Google to get content into the hands of readers at home and beyond.

The decision comes after the government’s contentious C-18 legislation passed Parliament last week. Bill C-18 is legislation that would force tech companies such as Google and Meta to negotiate compensation deals with news organizations for posting or linking to their work. The federal government has said the bill will help the Canadian news industry, which has seen large amounts of advertising revenue migrate to Google and Facebook.

The bill has been criticized by tech giants like Meta and Google who say it’s unfair to impose what amounts to a tax on links. Some smaller media outlets and experts have blasted the Liberal regime because they claim the bulk of the financial benefits will accrue to a handful of large media players.

And this is exactly what we’ve seen. Independent newspapers say their web traffic has plummeted while the big players who operate TV stations simply tell viewers to download their app to get their Canadian news.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s ministers say that all Canadian government ads have been removed from Facebook and Instagram, as if anyone cares. And here at Earthpages, we’re making do with MS Bing AI and ChatGPT while eagerly awaiting Google’s Bard, which still remains unavailable in Canada.

Essentially, we’re being ostracized like some cheap, volatile nation that taxes like crazy instead of actively producing competitive goods and services for the world market.

Is this what Canadians want? If we don’t change course soon, the small ship called Canada could sink to the bottom of the ocean, never to resurface again. It might already be too late, unless – as I’ve suggested before – we join with the USA to counter ongoing threats to Western democracy. A revamped North America where Canada and the US use a single currency and share their natural and economic resources would pose a serious threat to the tyrants and communists of this world who don’t give a damn about human rights and freedoms.

Unfortunately, both Americans and Canadians tend to balk at this idea but the alternative looks grim, to put it mildly.