Earthpages.org is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. We post user-submitted articles for free. To see what kind of articles we post, see our Submissions page.
Earthpages.org is closely connected to Earthpages.ca, but the two differ.
Earthpages.ca updates entries to reflect new developments and opinions. Earthpages.org doesn’t edit articles once they’re posted (unless an author requests an edit).
Background
The site began in 1997, before 9/11 and the dot.com winter. The web was new and many believed it could change the world.
While walking to the library, I suddenly got the idea to develop an interfaith, global-village style web site, where different kinds of articles could happily find expression.
Since then, Earthpages has gone through many changes. But we still believe that dialogue can make a difference.
— Michael Clark, Ph.D
We’re currently in transistion from the ‘old’ earthpages to the ‘new’ earthpages. Mostly the site content will be the same but comments, such as this one, will be incredibly easy to post and read.
We’re very enthusiastic about this change and hope you will be too!
hello earth pages, nice to see you out here,
subscribing now to keep up with your content of positive change.
peace-
Rickbischoff – thanks for the well wishes!
Greate page! Keep up the good work and God bless
Great page! Keep up the good work and God Bless
Firstly, congratulations on building such a great website with honest intent. I’ll be reading more of your website since i am very much interested in topics related to peace and religious tolerance.
Also, thanks massively for the trackback,hope you enjoy my work!
Hi, You have been nominated for a One Lovely Blog award – see details at http://once4always.wordpress.com/2012/11/11/nominated-for-one-lovely-blog-award/ .enjoy your award.
I am glad I found this positive, uplifting and informative blog!
Thanks… Comments like yours make me want to keep at it!
It looks like you are trying to do the same amalgamation and having the same effort to bring different minds together to share in ‘brotherly love’ different standpoints. We wish you success with your work.
Thank you very much. I just looked at your site. It seems the aim is quite similar. To try to discover the truth among complicating factors. Feel free to submit anything you think might fit here. 🙂
Happy to find your blog & will definitely be keeping up to date with the posts!
Love & Light!
Thanks!
I like your blog site here.☺
It’s well laid out
I can so relate to the comment you posted about your computer, I am working wih an older computer too. When my first one died on me, this one was given to me.its a Windows 7, slow. I been mainly working on a tablet, that not good, to do, I heard. It is all I have right now until I up grade. It makes it harder to edit.
