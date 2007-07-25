Earthpages.org is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. We post user-submitted articles for free. To see what kind of articles we post, see our Submissions page.

Earthpages.org is closely connected to Earthpages.ca, but the two differ.

Earthpages.ca updates entries to reflect new developments and opinions. Earthpages.org doesn’t edit articles once they’re posted (unless an author requests an edit).

Background

The site began in 1997, before 9/11 and the dot.com winter. The web was new and many believed it could change the world.

While walking to the library, I suddenly got the idea to develop an interfaith, global-village style web site, where different kinds of articles could happily find expression.

Since then, Earthpages has gone through many changes. But we still believe that dialogue can make a difference.

— Michael Clark, Ph.D