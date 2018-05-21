The Strange Rituals Of History’s Most Creative Minds

Scientists Amazed to Discover 2,000-Year-Old Face Cream Still Containing Last Finger Imprints | Ancient Origins When archaeologists came across a tin containing an unknown 2000-year-old ointment they were both pleased and bemused. It was not discovered in a home as one might think, but rather near an ancient Roman temple in London. Source: Scientists Amazed to Discover 2,000-Year-Old Face Cream Still Containing Last Finger Imprints | Ancient Origins Advertisements

The Depiction Of The Hunchback In Greek And Roman Art How did ancient Greeks and Romans understand physical disability? A new book looks at the artistic depiction of individuals with kyphosis. Those with this condition are often derogatorily called a ‘hunchback.’ Can the modern study of this ancient art reflect how we too marginalize the disabled body? Source: The Depiction Of The Hunchback In Greek […]

Picasso buried secrets in his paintings. Technology can finally uncover them | The Star In 1992, the Art Gallery of Ontario revealed a landscape buried beneath its Picasso masterwork. But its deeper mystery took another quarter century to unravel. Source: Picasso buried secrets in his paintings. Technology can finally uncover them | The Star