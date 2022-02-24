Like a scene from a World War II newsreel, Ukrainians take shelter in a subway. This beautiful woman with her two young kids exemplifies grace under fire. Eyes shining, she says “I never believed this would happen” on CNN Live this morning.

The thing is, most people are so naive they “never believe” that such evils could transpire. I have been arguing since about 1997 that Russian global hostility is not just about militaristic but also about a bureaucratic occupation. When hostiles weasel their way into your country with seemingly legitimate covers and start rewriting policies and frightening people with threats of violence, you basically have an internal occupation.

It’s a double-edged sword, and we better “believe it” before it is too late.