How times have changed… “And you better start swimming or you’ll sink like a stone”

Click on this screenshot to read more easily in full-size.

To me, it seems the Christian Latourette is saying that all non-Christian religions are flawed at their core as are the social systems that arose from those “imperfect” and “clouded” sources.

Can you imagine a leading university professor saying that today! Not only would he or she be fired but probably charged with some kind of “abuse.” The backlash would be incredible.

But back in 1953, this work was hailed as a classic. Latourette himself wrote that he hoped it would be used as a “textbook” among other things.