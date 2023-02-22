More Australians are being targeted by foreign intelligence agencies than ever before. Despite this, Australia’s top spy says public servants, academics, and business people have attempted to pressure him to “ease up” on foreign spies to “avoid upsetting foreign regimes”.

Source: Top spy says countering foreign espionage is ASIO’s ‘principal security concern’ but some Australians don’t understand the threat it poses | Sky News Australia

Opinion:

Replace “ASIO” with “CSIS” and “Australians” with “Canadians” and you have something I’ve been saying for many years.

At least Australians have been talking about this to some extent, which shows a certain degree of pluckiness, something almost entirely lacking in Canada.

Whenever I have broached the topic of hostiles embedded in places like universities and government, I’ve been ignored or ghosted.

Canadians have this massive blind spot and naive denial about how easily we could be entirely swamped by hostile operators coming here from countries where many people with anything other than a peanut stand excel in lies, crime, and inauthentic living.

As one law enforcement website put it years ago, Canada is prewired for white-collar criminals. While some operators are no doubt native-born, Canada has the technical infrastructure and general openness to happily accept people from faraway places. That’s nice, but the only problem is that some of these folks come here with the express desire to deceive. Some may even marry innocent Canadians to achieve that end.

Myself, I’ve pretty well given up worrying about it. The world is shifting and we need to adapt. That doesn’t mean joining up with a ruthless criminal organization but it does mean being wise as serpents and harmless as doves.