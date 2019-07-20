We Have a Liftoff! – Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 lunar mission

50 years ago I was summering on an island with no electricity nor TV, so in a way, I missed this. My dad brought up the newspaper on the weekend, however. And over the years, I feel that all the media coverage has more than made up for the fact that the young 7-year-old (me) was isolated by the remoteness of my natural surroundings. Not a bad way to miss it, actually.

This humble musical offering is very minimal. I wanted the voices to speak first, not my computer.