Super quick review of a wannabe blockbuster – Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Not exactly an alluring title, I guess. But for the most part, I find the Star Wars spinoffs uninspiring. Maybe I’m just an old guy stuck on the original trilogy, but I do find them the best of the lot.

Solo was no exception to my general lack of enthusiasm for the ongoing franchise.

While watching I mused, This is so juvenile, even kids don’t like it!

I felt this way because it was quick and easy to acquire at the public library. Really hot items, like Game of Thrones, Poldark or Outlander generally take longer to get through the online waiting list. I don’t know about other cities but we are able to reserve media online at the Toronto Public Library and get them physically delivered to our local branch. So basically, we just have to wait our turn for the more popular items and hope they are not scratched beyond repair by careless patrons.

As you can see, there are only 45 holds on 102 copies and I was able to immediately pick up a good, clean copy at my local branch.

No waiting… and that speaks volumes.

The really hot material may have hundreds and hundreds of holds, and you can literally wait several months to get your hands on it.

So basically, as I said, this movie was so incredibly juvenile that even kids didn’t really like it—in Toronto, at any rate.

The first major segment featuring some kind of James Bond-ish snow job heist was a total bore. The movie would have been better without it. These scenes reminded me of how Star Trek: Enterprise faltered with painfully weak, prolonged phaser battles lacking any notable plot or character development.

Another problem with this flick was the complete lack of mysticism. No Force, no Yoda, no Obi-Wan. It was just tech, tech, tech, which after a while felt like you were watching some geeky, high-end computer-generated video game set to a mostly unimaginative, formulaic soundtrack.

In a word… Boring.

There were some bright spots, however. I found Emilia Clarke interesting, probably because she nailed the Mother of Dragons role in Game of Thrones, and it was fun to see more of her. The actors who played Han Solo and Lando Calrissian also did a good job and all the other main players were competent. Also, some of the waterfront scenery was effective.

But there was no true movie magic in this film.

I had to pause the player several times over a few days just to get through it.

In a sense, I paid for this DVD through our local taxes – the library is not free – but thankfully I didn’t cough up even more cashola at the theatre.

I would have been extremely disappointed, maybe even walked out.

Directed by Ron Howard, I think I might have been happier if he’d stuck with Happy Days and American Graffiti. Most of Howard’s movies lean toward a goofy side of Americana that just doesn’t speak to me.