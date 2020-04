The Stock Market Is Ignoring the Economy The Stock Market Is Ignoring the Economy: The Dow Jones Industrial Average just completed its best two-week performance stretch since the 1930s, even as unemployment and other economic readings get markedly worse.

Exclusive: Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster Exclusive: Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster: Amazon.com Inc has started to use thermal cameras at its warehouses to speed up screening for feverish workers who could be infected with the coronavirus, employees told Reuters.