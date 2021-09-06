“The less promise and potency in the self, the more imperative is the need for pride. The core of pride is self-rejection.”

Source: Bruce Lee on Self-Actualization and the Crucial Difference Between Pride and Self-Esteem

Opinion:

The above-linked article quotes the Karate King Lee, who says:

Pride is a sense of worth derived from something that is not part of us, while self-esteem derives from the potentialities and achievements of self. We are proud when we identify ourselves with an imaginary self, a leader, a holy cause, a collective body of possessions. There is fear and intolerance in pride; it is insensitive and uncompromising. The less promise and potency in the self, the more imperative is the need for pride. The core of pride is self-rejection.

Interesting quote. I wonder how that would sit with those who celebrate “Pride Day”?

What Lee is talking about psychologists now call being “externally orientated.”

If we are externally oriented (EO), we seek validation through the (usually imaginary) approval of others. Just to believe that others think highly of us is enough for the EO.

The sad thing is, when push comes to shove, fairweather friends disappear and the truth comes out. Very few give a damn about the EO person. They just cooked it all up in their head. In their minds, they are “successful” – Gaaad I dislike how that term is used today – because they suppose others think highly of them.

—

For the record, Lee was a Hong Kong American not a Chinese American as the above-linked article says.🤦