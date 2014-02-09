Being naked in a dream as a symbol of vulnerability or fear of important responsibilities

Author: Alex B

A lot of dreams experienced during sleep and asked to be interpreted deal with being naked or getting naked. Some of these dreams involve scenarios when people suddenly realize they are naked in front of a group of people or while being present in places where they should not be nude (such as public places, open areas or in other similar situations). These visions are usually a reflection of vulnerability and fears related to hidden thoughts about this person’s concerns and worries in waking life.

Sometimes, when a feeling of shame and embarrassment accompanies these dreams, this could also mean unpreparedness and lack of confidence before embarking on a serious project or endeavor. Many dreamers experience sudden realization of being exposed to a large crowd of people, for example during a presentation, at church or public gathering, completely naked or wearing only underwear or small coverings instead of clothing. This, again, points to the fear of being talked about and criticised for the lack of expertise in and control over a situation or an important task to be handled. As a matter of fact, these dreams can become quite intimidating and frightening as deadlines are drawing closer and little time is left to catch up and take care of responsibilities in real life.

Another side of this vulnerability can manifest itself when dreaming about being undressed or stripped off clothes by other people or someone in power. These images are frequently interpreted as a fear of losing or letting go something important, in a more psychological respect, something a person holds private and unavailable for others to know about or even suspect. These dreams can be triggered by meeting someone for the first time and who left a lasting impression or impact on the person who later had this dream. The fear of being ‘read through’ or being figured out in intentions and actions is translated to visions of being stripped of clothes which, metaphorically speaking, conceals things considered private and undetectable by others. The obvious solution to overcome this fear or discomfort while dealing with this person or people, is to learn more about them by communicating and trying to resolve unfounded (or maybe justified) suspicions and distrust toward the person who tried to approach you in waking life.

Some dream interpretation sources refer to visions of being naked in a dream to excessive timidness, inability to make important decisions and reluctance to move forward in life because of some personal characteristics or psychological traits preventing a person from exposing too much to other people. Some of these traits can be brought about or inherited because of the way the person has been raised, some of them are imposed by the culture or society, including religious beliefs and traditions.

It is important to remember that when we do not expose or share our opinions and feelings with people around us, misunderstanding or lack of acceptance may lead to inability to fully express what we really want in life thus resulting in underachieving or being defenseless when important decisions are to be made. Therefore, dreams which involve being naked can serve as an indicator of psychological makeup and personal attitudes, which after realization and careful analysis can help develop better communication skills and pave the way to better interpersonal qualities which are so important in today’s world.

