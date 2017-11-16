The leaves need raking… car needs an oil change… but at least Twitter doubled its char. limit!

I’m a bit behind in realizing that Twitter implemented its controversial character limit change.

I have a bad cold to blame. Most of my household chores have been on hold while I’ve been trying to sleep off a nasty virus. It’s been a week so far. Seems that I’m coming around the bend and will be better in another week or so. When I get sick I really get sick.

Anyhow, this morning I guess I recovered enough to twig into the fact that I could add more commentary to my tweets. I really like this change. Expect to see more tweets with commentary right here! 280 characters (the new limit) is perfect imo.

When a student I liked writing footnotes most. Compacting info into tight spaces. 140 chars was just a bit too tight. 280 works for me! Here are some examples from browsing today’s news:

Somatic Psychiatry in the Spotlight | Psychology Today https://t.co/tjQVYffto7 "Somatic psychiatry has been so effectively marketed that most people believe in it. Belief is so very powerful." #psychology #psychiatry #soul — earthpages.org (@earthpages) November 16, 2017

“Spiritual but not religious”: inside America's rapidly growing faith group https://t.co/xPqv8iXk1n via @voxdotcom The joke is there's usually not that much difference… many people BELIEVE in their acupuncture or yoga teachings just like any other system… — earthpages.org (@earthpages) November 16, 2017

Some experts say Christmas music can be bad for your mental health https://t.co/vzAoGUd05m Is it the music or all the artificial b.s. built up around Christmas? — earthpages.org (@earthpages) November 16, 2017

Advertisements