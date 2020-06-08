Earthpages.org

Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac : Albatross | The Immortal Jukebox | Opinion


Sometimes it’s all too much. Too much. Sometimes you just need to take a deep breath and let the busy, busy, busyness of the world fall away. Away. Joni wanted to skate away on a frozen river. Huck…

Source: Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac : Albatross | The Immortal Jukebox

Opinion:

Digging into the gold mine of The Immortal Jukebox I found this today. I really liked the words. It’s how I’m feeling as some noisy compressor machine runs outside at about 70 db. Not loud enough to damage your hearing (with the windows closed) but certainly enough to be annoying.

However, as I was saying, the writing at the linked Immortal Jukebox entry spoke to me today. Unfortunately, the video didn’t come up here but I found another one (see my comments there).

After that tune ended, YouTube ran into another video which I also liked for today.

Monday is usually a chill day for me. Let’s hope the neighbor’s noisy work gets done ASAP so I can better enjoy it!

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.