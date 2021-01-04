Does History Repeat?

During the holidays I watched a Great Courses video about American history. The professor in that course adamantly stated that history DOES NOT repeat. For him, it is a great misconception to think it does. He made the valid point that a lot of what turns out as “history” is the unintended outcomes of certain actors and their actions. Countless unknown variables come into play in each situation, making it a gross simplification to say that “history repeats.” Every situation is unique and, to repeat, its outcomes are often unanticipated.

That is what I would call the “small picture” approach. But I think when we look to a big picture approach, certain similarities do arise over the centuries, regardless of precise details.

And this is where I turn to S. E. Morison, whose somewhat vintage The Oxford History of the American People resonates with me today.

Here’s the quote that stood out as I was delving into this delightful book:

The reason this passage stood out is that I have often felt that a certain professor was a kingpin in a coordinated attempt to put a stranglehold on academia and other vital Canadian institutions. This professor came to Canada from a communist-occupied land.

Now please, do not assume that I am anti-immigration, I am not. But like any kind of privilege, newcomers are entitled to enjoy the benefits of our free-market democracy as long as they play by the rules. And rules we do have in Canada. We call them laws. And those who are not only breaking those laws but actually trying to alter the very nature of our democratic system should be ID’d ASAP and given a fair trial.

Do you know anyone like this?

Someone who lied on their immigration forms, maybe? Someone who launders money in Vienna?

Time for Canada to get tough. Otherwise, our country will soon lapse into an authoritarian nightmare, just like those crummy, depressed holes that, ironically, the desperate criminals fled from in the first place.