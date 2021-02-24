Do you ever feel like it’s the same old news, the same old entertainment, the same old…
I awoke early this morning before the dawn and none of my usual pursuits were turning my crank. I was remotely connecting my bedroom computer from the dining room and, hooking up the sound, made a mistake and played some music way too loud for an instant. (It was coming from the dining room computer instead of the bedroom computer, which is usually a lot quieter in remote desktop environments).
These days even moderate volume levels annoy my ears. Seems the older I get the more I seek silence. Or at least, low sound levels. It’s a sensitivity thing.
So after irritating my ears I just shut everything down. Lights too. Then I got some candles out and just quietly meditated in the wee hours before the dawn. It was nice. Reminded me of times I spent at the family cottage before it was electrified.
Not being a total Luddite, after a while I decided I’d try to capture the mood with my phone camera.
It’s not just you! 😉
On a conversation we had with hubs about sound/noise sensitivity yesterday, he told me the story about Handel not permitting the orchestra to tune their instruments in his presence because he couldn’t stand the noise! They had to tune before his arrival.
Yeah, it’s not only physical… if a noise bothers me, it’s like this sort of insulating vibe comes over me to let me know it’s too loud. I first really noticed if after watching a movie in the theatre, just b4 the pandemic. Volume levels are way too loud at the moves. So I actually installed a db meter app on my phone!!! Now I can check anything to see if it’s simply annoying or actually harmful! 🙂
