Britain’s GCHQ eavesdropping agency breached fundamental human rights by intercepting and harvesting vast amounts of communications, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday.

Source: UK spies violated human rights with bulk intercepts, European court rules | Reuters

Opinion – Time to police the politeness

I couldn’t help but think while reading this that at least European and international agencies are trying to do something about it. In Canada, it seems as if many average Canadians are still, psychologically speaking, stuck in the beautiful but naive liberal mindset of the late 1960s and 70s.

The level of discourse in this country is so sad. It’s people getting upset about superficial shams and surface politics instead of seeing the real problems right underneath their noses.

A few years ago the last federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer called Trudeau out in a televised debate saying his leadership was marked by “corruption.” Scheer didn’t do too well because I guess most Canadians felt he wasn’t being “polite” enough.

Gads.

Sometimes I think Canada has a page or two – nay, a chapter or two – to learn from our friends south of the border. At least the Americans talk about problems. They fight it out in the open (as long as FOX News isn’t banned, that is). And the above-linked story shows how some European and international agencies, as well, will only put up with so much b.s. before they demand better.

In Canada, however, we are forcefully compelled to be “polite” even when the government is letting us down in more ways than one.

It’s a joke and if Canadians don’t wake up soon, I see a bleak, watered-down version of this once great country in the not too distant future.