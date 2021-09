I spent the early afternoon testing out some free Linux image editors. One that really stands out is called Krita. It’s like Photoshop Elements without the bloatware or pricetag.Β Seems there are some Windows versions too. I have never tried them and don’t know if they are free too.

The only thing I don’t like about Krita so far is that I cannot figure out how to nudge a selection with the arrow keys. That’s why there’s a bit of blue on the bottom of this…