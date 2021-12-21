The laboratory-grown muscle cells, sent into space via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, will go through experiments on the International Space Station.

The cells, which are the size of a grain of rice, will be put into small 3D-printed holders, the UK space agency said in a report on the UK government’s website. When the cells reach the ISS, they will be electrically stimulated to produce contractions in the muscle tissue.

Source: SpaceX to Send Human Muscle Cells Into Space for a Study About Ageing

Opinion – Cool, slightly Frankensteinish, or a bit of both?

I can see a future where people never die and walk around like shiny fossils, slightly brittle but basically well-preserved with plastic teeth, photoelectric eyes, and silicon skin.

Sound great or awful?

For me, it would be awful… for two reasons mostly.

First, we need fresh blood on this planet to help it change and grow. As someone once said, the real war isn’t between the Americans and communists but between the older and newer generations.

Can’t remember for sure but I think I heard that classic line in the prefigurative Brady Bunch style movie, Yours, Mine and Ours (1968).

The other reason I find the idea of eternal earthly life a bit weird is that the whole point of life down here is not to accumulate goodies or get laid as often as possible (not when you’re past 50, anyhow…).

No, the real reason we are here has been known by the wiser ones among us for quite a long time. As Plato put it, life is a preparation for death. That is, a preparation for eternity.

How are you preparing?

Goin’ up or down?

And I’m not talking about Mars.