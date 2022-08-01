Hi everyone, it’s a holiday today in Canada so I’m just updating some drivers and taking it easy. Thought I’d revise this short Think Free entry while waiting for a download to finish…

✌🕊

In psychoanalysis, isolation is a defense mechanism developed by Sigmund Freud (and later by Anna Freud) in which a painful or traumatic memory and its associations are separated from the rest of the conscious experience.

With isolation, memory is not repressed. However, the emotive content and associated feeling tones are severed or weakened almost to the point of non-existence. Related thinking, feeling, and outward activity are virtually blocked for a period after having recalled the painful event.

This artificial stripping of the affective component from memory could occur, for instance, with victims of sexual abuse, rape or natural catastrophes. Essentially, individuals know they have been through a trauma but don’t feel it.