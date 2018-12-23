Synchronicity: Definition & Meaning | Live Science (with comment)



Carl Jung’s concept of synchronicity can be boiled down to describing “meaningful coincidences.”

It’s easy to see why synchronicity has mass appeal; it provides meaning and order in an otherwise random universe.

Source: Synchronicity: Definition & Meaning

Comment: To me, this is an inaccurate and unduly biased view of Jung’s idea of synchronicity. Any half decent Jung scholar could refute several points found in this article but I’m not a staunch believer in Jung – that is, I’m not a Jungian – so I don’t feel any great need defend his work here.

However, I will say that I find it ironic – almost a joke – that such a biased and spiritually lifeless piece is published on a site called “Live Science.”

For those interested, check out my Ph.D. which argues that Jung was well aware of biased skeptics like we find above. As a result, he introduced the idea of synchronicity with great care and deliberation, almost as a poststructuralist would but before the idea of poststructuralism gained ascendancy over structuralism.

Synchronicity and poststructuralism: C. G. Jung’s secularization of the supramundane: https://ruor.uottawa.ca/handle/10393/9564