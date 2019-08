They call him all sorts of names. They say he is rude and vulgar and unfit to be president.

And yet this?

It’s strange that @ChrisCuomo who pretends to be all politically correct would so thoughtlessly toss around an ugly homophobic slur & not even think to apologize for it. The word “punk” means a submissive gay man in prison. pic.twitter.com/sl4cM0nX0d — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 13, 2019

It seems some people are projecting their own vulgarity onto Trump. And that’s why they dislike him so much. It is really themselves whom they dislike.

America. Split down the middle in more ways than one.

